Femicide in Tarn-et-Garonne: the victim’s husband suspected of acts of sexual torture

At the end of his police custody, the main suspect in the murder of a woman near Montauban was indicted for “murder preceded, accompanied or followed by acts of torture and barbarism in connection with acts of sexual nature”.

Sordid elements have been brought to light in an investigation initially opened for “murder of a spouse” by the Montauban prosecution. This Wednesday, a 38-year-old man was indicted and imprisoned for “murder preceded, accompanied or followed by acts of torture and barbarity in connection with facts of a sexual nature”, indicates the public prosecutor, confirming information from The Noon Dispatch.

He is suspected of having killed his wife on Monday, with whom he had been “on a break for a few weeks”. “He just remembers having strangled her”, specifies the prosecutor, adding that the separation “cannot explain his gesture”.

Without a criminal record, he is also suspected of having inflicted sexual abuse on the victim. What form do these “acts of torture and barbarity” take? The prosecution does not speak on this subject “in order to protect the children of the victim, the youngest of whom is only four years old”.

The victim’s children placed in the family

The victim was a mother of five children. All were present at their home in Lamothe-Capdeville at the time of the murder, but “not in the room where the facts allegedly took place”, underlines Bruno Sauvage, the prosecutor, who took “a provisional protection order with placement in the The prosecution will seize a children’s judge within eight days so that he can then decide on the measures to be taken”.

The number of feminicides increased by 20% in France in 2021 compared to the previous year, with 122 women killed under the blows of their spouse or ex-spouse, according to the latest figures available from the Ministry of the Interior.