Feminists in Spain reject song that will represent the country in Eurovision

MADRID.- debt, a song pop that appropriates a sexist insult and that represents Espaa in Eurovis, It provoked the irritation of feminist groups, which led the Spanish government to come to its defense.

The techno pop song by the Valencian band Nebulossa was selected last Saturday to compete for Spain in the musical contest that will take place in May in Malmo, Sweden.

“I already know that I’m just a bitch (…) I already know that I’m not who you want (…) If I go out alone I’m the bitch (…) I’m going to go out into the street to shout what I feel (. ..) And that bitch that you feared so much became empowered,” are some of the verses that María Bas, half of the group with her partner, keyboardist Mark Dasousa, sings.

“I have been called a slut (prostitute) many times. This topic is a way of transforming that word into something nice. Why does the fox have to be something good and the slut something bad? Being a slut is knowing what you want,” the 55-year-old interpreter explained to public television.

Cancin reviews

But the song was rejected by several Spanish feminist associations, which even requested its withdrawal from Eurovision.

“The composition insults women in a sexist way and the attempt to settle the grievance by ensuring that insistently repeating the word slut is an empowerment of women is absurd,” the Feminist Movement of Madrid protested in a statement.

The controversy led the president of the Spanish government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, to take a position.

“It seems to me that feminism is not only fair, but it is fun, and therefore this type of provocations has to necessarily come from culture,” she told the La Sexta network on Monday.

The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo García, also defended this: “fun song (…) that also breaks stereotypes.”

The organizer of Eurovision, the European Radio Television Union, said it understood “that there are many interpretations of the title of the song”, but decided that it is suitable to participate in this year’s contest.