Fernando Tejero, very critical: Power does not want people to educate themselves

Fernando Tejero has been very critical of power during an interview with The world on the occasion of its passage through the Malaga Film Festival, where he has gone to present his latest work, the film Historias. And, according to the renowned Spanish actor, those who pull the strings of the State are not interested in having trained peoplesince these types of people are more difficult to handle.

Honestly, in this country, Culture is of no interest to either the left or the right.. And that is unfortunate. And people don’t understand it. A country without culture is a dead country. Because culture calms, culture teaches, culture feeds and that is what makes power afraid, that the people get richsays the interpreter.

Ms informacin The actor from La que se cerca makes a very personal confession in which he says that he fell into depression for not wanting to accept his sexual orientation.

Culture makes human beings wise and power does not want people to be educated. Because it is more difficult to fight against wise people to fight against people who are not, adds the artist in the talk with the aforementioned media.

The fears of Fernando Tejero

In the same interview, regarding the topic discussed in the film that he went to present in the Andalusian city, Tejero has also been very sincere in a most intimate and personal aspect: that of his own fears, which he lists as follows: To stop knowing myself, to disrespect myself, to not love myself. I’m afraid of that because it’s something I experienced for many years and today I’m learning to get out of it…

I say I’m learning because I believe that one dies and never finishes learning, because life is a learning process. I want to learn to put myself above everything. Although it seems selfish. The thing is that if you don’t love each other and you don’t respect yourself, they won’t love you or respect you, he adds.

Related news

And he also leaves a curious reflection on his profession, which is opening the doors to phenomenon of influencers. It seems like an insult to the profession. I believe that an actor must train. And if life gives you an opportunity without having trained and without having learned, then take advantage of it and educate yourself. But I think it doesn’t happen. It seems like a joke to me.

With all the prepared people there are and who are willing to work! I don’t understand that someone is given an opportunity like that because he is a influencerIt seems like a very serious insult to me. I believe that in order to make films, everyone must go through the filter of theater. That should be the litmus test to enter that profession. The thing about the influencers It is work intrusion. What they do is throw away our work, he concludes.