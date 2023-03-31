Ferrari Roma wins convertible version with well-known 620hp V8 engine

Ferrari has announced the launch of a different and stylish version of the Ferrari Roma, one of the most successful cars in its current lineup. This is the Ferrari Roma Spider, a convertible variant equipped with a retractable and ultra-technological roof, which adds style and comfort to users.

According to Ferrari, this canvas roof is composed of five layers of fabric that guarantee acoustic insulation and thermal comfort as if it were a conventional car. Furthermore, the Ferrari Roma Spider can have the roof open or closed in just 13.5 seconds, with a top speed of 60 km/h.

For trips with an open roof, the automaker installed air deflectors that can be activated according to the driver’s will. According to the brand, it does not affect the aerodynamic coefficient and provides, at the same time, comfort for the occupants and stability at high speeds.

Another factor that contributes to the comfort and performance of the Ferrari Roma even though it is a convertible is the new active spoiler, installed at the rear of the Italian sports car. This prop provides extra performance thanks to an aerodynamic mechanism, which can be preset in three levels: Low drag (LD), medium downforce (MD) or high downforce (HD).

According to Ferrari, this system is in the LD at speeds of up to 100km/h. Above 300 km/h, the MD is engaged, as in this position there is more balance and less loss of aerodynamics. The HD is only activated in a few cases, depending on the gravitational force.

Technology and performance

The Ferrari Roma Spider comes with the same engine as the conventional model, the well-known 3.9 Biturbo V8 with 620hp and 77.4 kgf/m of torque, always coupled to an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. This set gives the bolide an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h, equal to the original Rome.

This engine has received several improvements recently, such as a new oil pump, a new software called Variable Boost Management, which controls the throttle system to distribute torque more intelligently, and changes in clutch size, as this automated box derives from an automatic present in the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

In addition to the technological and extremely aggressive engine, the Ferrari Roma Spider also has a good equipment package and a lot of luxury in the cabin, with more resistant fabrics in case of shooting with the top open. There is a huge digital cluster for the driver and an 8.4-inch multimedia center with all the entertainment controls. The passenger also has a screen at the front, with media commands.

Items such as adaptive autopilot, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert and blind spot alert are part of optional packages.

Ferrari Roma Spider: Price and availability

The Ferrari Roma Spider did not have a price revealed by the automaker, but it should approach US$ 300,000. It is now possible to place orders in Europe.