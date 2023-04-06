Festival d’Avignon closes with ‘By Heart’ by Tiago Rodrigues

O show, to be performed at the Palace of the Popes, closes the festival which has close to 40 French and international works, according to the programme, available ‘online’ from Wednesday.

Created and performed by Tiago Rodrigues, ‘By Heart’ premiered in Lisbon in 2013, and brings together fragments and quotes by George Steiner, Joseph Brodsky, Ray Bradbury and William Shakespeare, among others. Since the premiere, the play has been presented by several countries in Europe.

The Portuguese duo of choreographers Sofia Dias & Vitor Roriz, within the scope of a project entitled ‘Paisagens Partilhados’, with seven pieces for fields and forests that invite the public to discover the landscape at sunset, is another Portuguese presence at the festival.

At the presentation of the first edition of the festival under his purview, which took place on Wednesday afternoon, Tiago Rodrigues also highlighted the presence of Portuguese actresses Isabel Abreu and Carolina Passos Sousa, who are part of the cast of the show conceived by “one of the great names of European and French contemporary dance”, Mathilde Monnier.

‘Black Lights’ (‘Black Lights’, in free translation) is the show that features interpretations by Portuguese actresses and will be presented from July 20 to 23, according to the schedule.

“GROOV E”, a show by Bintou Dembélé, considered one of the main artists of the hip-hop movement in France, is the creation that opens the 77th Festival d’Avignon, on the 5th.

Among many other shows, the festival will feature “Angela (a strange loop)”, by Susanne Kennedy and Markus Selg, co-produced by several European theaters, including the Portuguese Teatro Nacional São João.

In the presentation speech for the event, Tiago Rodrigues said that this year’s edition will maintain the “tenacious utopia of popular theater” thought by the founder of the event, Jean Vilar, in 1947, a few weeks before the first Dramatic Week of Dramatic Art and that only in the following year it would become a Festival.

“The history of this festival is a score that, each year, is interpreted by a team and its partners to prepare for the great gathering of living arts from all over the world, constituted by discoveries and discoveries and meetings, and built with the materials memory to offer a springboard for the future”, stressed Tiago Rodrigues, underlining that the festival is “the meeting of artists and public” that “preserves artistic freedom and works for cultural democratization”, with special focus on those who discover festival for the first time.

Thought workshops, which bring together researchers, philosophers, activists, meetings with Festival artists, readings of texts written specifically for the event, film screenings and exhibitions are also part of the program of what is considered the largest theater festival in the world.

In July 2021, Tiago Rodrigues, artistic director of Teatro Nacional D. Maria II between 2014 and 2021, was appointed by the French Minister of Culture as the new director of the Festival d´Avignon, succeeding Olivier Py. The Portuguese actor, playwright and director took office on September 1, 2022.

Also Read: Five more names confirmed for Vodafone Paredes de Coura