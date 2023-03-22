Festival O Sol da Caparica returns from 17 to 20 August

O Sol da Caparica returns to Parque Urbano da Costa da Caparica from the 17th to the 20th of August for its 8th edition.

The organization promises that, as is tradition, there will be four days “of sun, good music and lots of entertainment for the public of all age groups”, can be read in a statement sent to the News by the Minutethis Tuesday,

This year’s edition appears “renovated” and, according to the same note, “prepared to provide the public with the best experience at the biggest festival dedicated to Portuguese-speaking music”.

From pop to hip-hop, from rock to African music, all genres will echo during the days of the festival, through the many artists from Lusophony that will pass through the five stages existing this year, in the enclosure.

In addition to music, O Sol da Caparica will feature the Matrizauto Stage, for comedy and dance, where, according to the organization, “some of the best names in national comedy and dancers will perform battles and performances of different styles”.

One of the great novelties of this edition is Vila do Vinho, a space where visitors will have the opportunity to taste wines, some of which have been awarded abroad, from four wine regions in Portugal.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale from April 4th at the usual venues. The individual daily ticket costs 20 euros for people over 65 years old, 22 euros for those registered in the municipality of Almada and 26 euros for the rest of the population.

There are also different passes for the four days of the festival:

Four-day adult pass = 75€

Family Pass (includes Children’s Day) – 2 adults and 2 young people up to 16 years old = 145€

Four-day pass in the municipality of Almada (includes Children’s Day) = 63€

Four-day pass over 65 years old (includes Child Day) = 60€

