Festival ‘Santos da Casa’ with several concerts in Coimbra until May

With 31 years of activity, this year the radio program marks the 25th edition of the festival, in which the purposes remain the same: ‘Show bands and artists on stage that are regularly featured on the program’ and introduce artists to the city that have never been shown in Coimbra, said ‘Santos da Casa’, in a press release sent to the Lusa agency.

IAN, project by the Russian artist living in Portugal Ianina Khmelik, who wanders from ‘soft to more saturated electronics’, the group Lavra, from Coimbra, which presents its first album, Sónia Trópicos, which recently released its first EP, ‘ Astral Anormal’, and SFISTIKATED, a duo created in 2021 in Leiria, are some of the festival’s proposals.

The program kicks off on March 31 with a DJ-set by Nuno Ávila, one of the announcers of ‘Santos da Casa’, at Pinga Amor.

The next day, the other announcer of the program, Fausto da Silva, will talk about the history of the festival on Rádio Baixa, where he will also be talking to IAN, who plays that night, at Salão Brasil.

This year, the festival has a date outside Coimbra, at Carmo’81, in Viseu, where there will be a concert by Burning Casablanca’z.

Passing through various venues in the city, there will also be concerts by Caio, São Roque, Ricardo Gordo with Samuel Lupi and From Atomic.

“The public is, without a doubt, the strong point of this festival. We ask you to come and see new bands or in a few months you will regret having missed a name that you could have seen almost firsthand”, highlighted the organization of the festival, in the press release.

