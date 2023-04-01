Few Arabs participate in the protests in Israel

– Honestly, it doesn’t concern me. I have nothing to do with Netanyahu or the others, says Odey Suleiman to SVT’s team on the ground in the country.

Ali Abu Ahmed commented:

– The law is against me. The law is on their side, not mine. Therefore, the Arabs do not participate in the demonstrations.

Reconsider decisions

The demonstrators in Israel are protesting against a reform of the legal system that would give parliament more power at the expense of the country’s courts. Parliament could, among other things, reconsider decisions made by the Supreme Court in the country.

After massive protests, Prime Minister Netanyahu has paused the legislative process.

Hear more voices from the Arab population of Israel in the clip above.