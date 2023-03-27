FGE identifies new leaders of the Mexicles

Juarez City.- The criminal analysis unit of the State Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern Zone has identified two members of the Mexicles gang, as probable new leaders of the criminal organization, who took control after the death of Ernesto Alfredo Piñón De la Cruz ‘Neto ‘.

In fact, it has been learned that they seek to strengthen their activities from inside the Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) Number 3, for which it is expected that they will soon be relocated to other prisons, indicated an AEI coordinator who asked to keep his identity. .

According to the criminal analysis, those who have taken control of the criminal group are Braulio Raúl OC ‘El Braulio’ who is imprisoned in the state prison and one of those who escaped on January 1, whom the authorities identify as Francisco Lucio JH ‘El Pompín’, who also use other members of the Mexicles to distract the authorities.

According to the follow-up that the authorities maintain on the five Cereso inmates who remain fugitives, Pompín could be hiding in the state of Coahuila, adjacent to Chihuahua and maintains communication with other criminals, whom he orders to carry out executions and other criminal activities. such as the sale of drugs and the trafficking of people trying to cross into the United States.

To prevent them from continuing to order executions and other types of crimes from the Cereso, a transfer to other prisons will be made shortly, with the support of the Federal Government, revealed the interviewee.

In fact, in a press conference held at the State Government offices, the North Zone prosecutor Carlos Manuel Salas confirmed that two of the escaped inmates are being sought for their active participation in high-impact criminal acts in this city, one of they Francisco Lucio ‘El Pompín’.

They are considered dangerous criminals and for this reason their activities have not ceased to be closely monitored, he said.