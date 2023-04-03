FGR obtains new link to process for Segalmex case

The General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) obtained a new connection to the process against the former capital functionary and alleged businessman Fernando Hiram Zurita, for his probable relationship with the millionaire embezzlement to Mexican Food Security (Segalmex).

According to FGRthrough the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (Femdo), it was possible to link the alleged sugar businessman to the process Fernando Hiram Zuritadue to his alleged responsibility in organized crime crimes with the purpose of committing operations with resources of illegal origin, and operations with resources of illegal origin.

To whoever was director of the Auxiliary Police Forecast Fund of the then Federal District during the local governments of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Marcelo Ebrard, he is accused of having simulated the sale of 142 million pesos of sugar to Segalmex.

The FGR explained that the judge ratified the precautionary measure of unofficial preventive detention against Hiram Zurita, arrested last week in Colonia Roma in Mexico City, for which he will be admitted to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation number 1 “Altiplano”, in Almoloya de Juárez, and granted three months as a period of complementary investigation.

With the arrest of Fernando Hiram Zurita, there are already 11 people linked to the process related to the multimillion-dollar embezzlement of Segalmex’s assets. As part of the investigations into this case, the FGR has requested at least 22 arrest warrants.

From 2019 to 2021, the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) has detected millionaire deviations of more than 15,308 million pesos against Mexican Food Security, a parastatal created by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

kg