FIA bans celebrations of Formula 1 mechanics behind bars

After Checo Pérez’s triumph at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Red Bull mechanics celebrated directly behind the bars, as happened in each of the Formula 1 races, but from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, we will no longer have these imagessince the FIA ​​has decided to prohibit these festivities that, although they are part of a tradition in the Great Circus, are also dangerous.

In both the Arabian Grand Prix and the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, Some images of mechanics circulated at the top of the bars, mainly members of Red Bull and Aston Martin, which drew the attention of the FIA ​​and Formula 1 authorities.

The mechanics usually climb the bars to celebrate the triumphs / Getty Images

A tradition of celebrations in Formula 1 ends

For a security issue, FIA has taken action before any tragedy happens. FIA considers that there is a high risk that a team member could fall onto the track in one of these celebrations when the cars reach the finish area at high speeds, especially for those who climb to the top of these fences.

FIA sent a statement to all the teams to notify that no member of the teams can celebrate on the bars, otherwise a sanction would be applied to said team and the ban comes into effect from the Australian Grand Prix.

This is how Red Bull celebrated Verstappen’s triumph in Bahrain / Red Bull

“Climbing to the top of the pit wall fence is prohibited at all times and any such action by any team will be reported to the stewards.” indicates the FIA, and remember that the mechanics can only enter the pitline when one of the cars enters and must return to the garage as soon as possibleafter finishing your work.

Only authorized personnel may use the spaces between the bars

In Australia, however, it is impossible to see mechanics and other team members behind bars simply because they In Australia there are no bars, but tall and transparent bars, so we will see this new provision in effect from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Guys, you’re going to fall out of there / Red Bull

What we will be able to see in this area is the authorized personnel to show the pilot the blackboard with the times, and for them there are enough spaces to stick out an arm and show the blackboard.

It may interest you