Fiat vehicles imported into Algeria: here are the models available today

After years of stagnation in the automotive sector, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave a boost by announcing the return of imports, but also the revival of manufacturing and automotive assembly activity.

On Monday, March 6, the Minister of Industry, Ahmed Zeghdar proceeded to the delivery of final approvals to the first three who obtain for the import of cars in Algeria. These are: the Italian brand “FIAT”, the Chinese brand “JAC”, and the German brand “OPEL”.

Very soon after obtaining this approval, Stellantis El Djazair announced the launch of Fiat in Algeria, with a ceremony organized today, Sunday March 19. During which Stellantis announced the models and marketing prices of Fiat vehicles in Algeria.

At first, Samir Cherfan, boss of Stellantis in the Middle East and Africa revealed that the imported Fiat 500, Fiat 500 x, Fiat Tipo, Fiat Doblo, Fiat Scudo and Fiat Ducato models will be available from today. today Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Algeria.