Fiction and reality: the pictures of the week (week 12)

Does a photo depict reality or is it a fake, fiction or even a dream that the viewer sees? What already applies to the image from the camera applies in particular to the recordings that have been edited afterwards. Our lead image Street by gallery photographer ‘Grabownik’ shows a man running in front of a glass facade, glancing at the photographer. This simple scene alone invites multiple interpretations: is the man running away from something? Does he feel followed or watched? Or is it the other way around, that he discovered something interesting on his way to work? Is it a real everyday situation or was it set like a movie scene? We do not know it. There is a hint in the title Streetthat it is a random recorded situation.

uncertainty

Also the picture rocket launcher? by Oliver von Bohlen leaves a certain uncertainty at first glance. More precisely, it is of course a transmission mast. Those who know the area will also place it in the Harz Mountains, more precisely on the Brocken, where in winter the low-growing, snow-covered pines typically align themselves with the wind. However, the low clouds also lead to the assumption that this could be the launch cloud of a rocket, the tip of which is just sticking out before it finally lifts off.





While the first two photos are “real” photos, i.e. photos that have not undergone any further significant changes in the image processing, the picture of the day from Friday with the title Durchblick looks different. Gallery photographer Stephan Gläser writes: “The sculpture was photographed by me, I overlaid the background in Photoshop.” This is obviously not a real scene, but a staging, which in turn leaves a lot of room for interpretation.

rocket launcher?

The photo rocket launcher? originated in the Harz Mountains on the Brocken. “There was no basic idea or composition for the picture,” writes Oliver v. Bohlen in the gallery on the way as Banshee66. “It was more of an impromptu photo when the fog enveloping the chunk was nice enough to reveal the transmission tower for a few seconds.”

Panasonic DC-G91 | 14 mm | ISO 200 | f/8.0 | 1/500 s (Bild: Oliver v. Bohlen / Banshee66)

















