Fierce debates in the coalition: SPD faction leader accuses FDP and Greens of “self-portrayal”.

The SPD has accused the coalition partners FDP and Greens of using useless profiling instead of looking for solutions away from the public eye. “Self-portrayal doesn’t help anyone,” said parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

“The SPD participates in the factual discussions, especially behind the scenes, to solve problems,” he added.

Green boss expects more in terms of climate protection

It’s no surprise that things have been “rather rough” in the past few weeks, said Greens boss Ricarda Lang on the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner” on Thursday evening. “Sometimes what needs to be said has to be said.” But now the traffic lights have to come together, negotiate with each other and come to an agreement – the country deserves that.

Ricarda Lang, federal chairwoman of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen. © dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

At the same time, Lang made it clear that she expects a committed climate protection policy from the coalition partners. “In the end, of course, the agreement must also be measured against the reality of the climate crisis, and it’s not enough just to say, yes, we are also for the goal.” The situation is too serious to make climate protection a task to party.

FDP general secretary against “hasty ban” on oil and gas heating

FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai, on the other hand, called on the traffic light partners to take a cautious approach to climate protection. “People and the economy must be taken along on the way to climate neutrality,” he told the “Rheinische Post”. “Climate protection can only succeed if it is based on the needs and the reality of life of the citizens.”

Bijan Djir-Sarai, Secretary General of the FDP. © dpa/Axel Heimken

The FDP politician made it clear that the “hasty ban” on oil and gas heating or the end of the combustion engine represent the opposite of this from his point of view.

For weeks there have been heated debates in the coalition about topics such as freeway expansion, the replacement of oil and gas heating systems and the budget for the coming year. On Sunday evening, the heads of the traffic light parties will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Chancellery. The pressure to deliver results afterwards and to settle at least some of the disputes is great. (dpa)

