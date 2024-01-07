Fierce persecution and imprisonment of priests in the Central American country

Ortega continues his hunt against the Catholic Church that began on Christmas Eve. There are 18 new arrests against clerics, bringing the number of those imprisoned to 19, and more than 20 lay people.

On October 18, 12 priests were freed and expelled by Ortega to the Vatican. Only Monsignor Álvarez was left behind bars and in isolation, but the list of arrests grew during the last wave and exceeds by 50% the number of those deported three months ago.

The new arrests occur in the midst of a climate of tensions between the Sandinista dictatorship and the Catholic Church, whose relations have been fractured since the social outbreak of April 2018, following anti-government protests that demanded political change.

The regime’s response was a brutal repression that left more than 355 people murdered. Daniel Ortega accuses the Catholic Church of supporting the protesters and being part of an alleged failed “coup d’état.”

The new raid against twenty priests occurs with the return of the Ministry of the Interior (MINT), a feared repressive organization during the first Sandinista dictatorship (1979-1990), accused of espionage, imprisonment, torture, murder of opponents and persecution of Catholics. in those years.

With the return of the MINT, Ortega seeks to intimidate and control any dissidence or speech not aligned with the totalitarian project of the so-called “Sandinista revolution.”

The Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference has not commented on the raid against religious leaders, but calls for prayer, but the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, spoke at the Angelus mass in 2024 and expressed “concern” about the political situation in Nicaragua and the arrest of priests and seminarians, including two bishops, and asked to seek “the path of dialogue” to resolve the crisis in that country.

“I remain concerned about what is happening in Nicaragua, where bishops and priests have been deprived of their freedom. May the path of dialogue always be sought to overcome difficulties,” said the successor of the apostle Peter.

A source linked to the Church, who for security reasons prefers to keep his identity confidential, declared that a dialogue could be promoted between the dictatorship and the Church as the Pope suggested.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, archbishop of Managua, will turn 75 on March 7, so he must present his resignation in accordance with the Church’s Code of Canon Law.

According to the source, Ortega is interested in Brenes’s possible successor adjusting to the guidelines of that regime, and believes that the raid would have the objective of negotiating new appointments that would include the replacements of Cardinal Brenes and the bishops of the diocese of Matagalpa, also imprisoned, and Estelí, retired.

Verbal and physical attacks against religious have been constant since the 2018 protests. Ortega and his wife not only call them “children of the devil” or “organized mafia,” their attacks have gone from words to repression.

Ortega’s forces fired on the Divina Misericordia parish in July 2018, where a group of students had taken refuge fleeing paramilitary groups, leaving one student dead.

They burned the Chapel of the Blood of Christ in the Managua Cathedral. A regime sympathizer threw acid in the face of priest Mario Guevara.

On the other hand, more than a hundred religious have been forced to go into exile, others have been expelled or have not been allowed to return to the country.

Tension has also been marked by the ban on Catholic processions and the closure of the diplomatic mission in the Vatican.

The United States demands that Ortega release Bishop Álvarez and other countries, primarily European, also ask for his immediate release.

The Sandinista regime published the bishop’s medical evaluation, which was carried out in the presence of senior police officers in the service of Ortega, which, stated Dr. Richard Sáenz, a Nicaraguan doctor in exile, violated “the sacred right to medical secrecy in detriment of Monsignor Álvarez.”

Monsignor Carlos Avilés, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Managua

Monsignor Isidoro Mora Ortega, bishop of the diocese of Siuna

Monsignor Óscar Escoto, vicar general of the diocese of Matagalpa

Monsignor Silvio Fonseca, vicar of Family, Life and Childhood of the Archdiocese of Managua.

Monsignor Marcos Díaz, of the diocese of León, vicar of the Church of Santo Tomás, in Corinto.

Monsignor Miguel Mantica, parish priest of the San Francisco de Asís church

Monsignor Ismael Serrano, parish priest of San Miguel Arcángel

Priest Pablo Villafranca, parish priest of the Nuestra Señor de Veracruz Church, in Nandaime

Priest Hector Treminio, parish priest of the church of Santo Cristo de Esquipulas.

Priest Fernando Calero, parish priest of the church of Our Lady of Fátima, in Rancho Grande, Matagalpa

Presbyter Yader Hernandez, third vicar of the Cathedral of Matagalpa

Priest Gerardo Rodriguez, parish priest of the Pure Conception

Priest Raúl Zamora, Divine Mercy parish

Priest Mykell Monterrey, Nuestra Señora de Candelaria church

Priest Gustavo Sandino, parish priest of Our Lady of Sorrows, in Jinotega

Seminarians Lester Sáenz, Tony Palacio, from the Interdiocesan Seminary of Our Lady of Fátima and Francisco Castilblanco, from the diocese of Jinotega

