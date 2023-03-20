FIFA franchise will continue to exist without EA

The era of the FIFA franchise under the rule of EA Sports is over. FIFA 23 was the last game developed by the company that carried the prominent title, with the football game series changing its name to EA Sports FC from 2023. After 30 years of partnership, EA severed ties with the biggest entity of international football.

However, football fans can rest assured that the FIFA name will remain available on the market under a new company. While a new publisher/developer has yet to be revealed, the entity claims that the title that carries the iconic name will be the best option for gamers.

FIFA wants to go head-to-head with EA Sports FC

According to Martyn, journalist for The Times, the highest football entity wants its new title to clash with EA Sports FC, the EA Sports simulator. Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, even stated that the game that bears the entity’s name will always be the best for any boy or girl.

“The new FIFA game – the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best egame for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon.” — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) March 16, 2023

FIFA 23

Being the most inclusive game in the franchise under EA’s domain, FIFA 23 hit the market with entire leagues of women’s football as one of the main new features. Aiming to also be the most authentic title in the football game series, the game had a mixed reception from critics and followed the path of the last releases of the franchise in relation to the public, achieving good sales, but also being the target of much criticism.

The next release from Electronic Arts will already have the title EA Sports FC and will start a new era, trying to recover the legacy of a time when the company dominated the football genre with ease.

