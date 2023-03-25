Fight against abuse: Vatican expands requirements for reporting

The Vatican has expanded its reporting requirements in cases of sexualised violence.

Accordingly, in the future not only leading clerics and religious superiors, but also lay people in the management of international associations will be responsible, as “Vatican News” reported on Saturday.

The new regulation is the most important innovation in the updated version of the standards for preventing and combating sexual abuse that has now been presented.

This will come into force on April 30 and replace the previous version from 2019. The naming of the group of potential victims is also new.

While previously “vulnerable persons” were generally mentioned in addition to minors, now people with mental disabilities and vulnerable adults are mentioned. (epd)

