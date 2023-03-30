Fight against obesity: Health Insurance will reimburse follow-up for children aged 3 to 12 at risk or overweight

On prescription from a doctor, Health Insurance will fully cover up to three assessments with specialists and 18 follow-up sessions, in one of the 260 referenced structures.

In front of “the disturbing increase” obesity among the youngest, Health Insurance announced, Thursday, March 30, the generalization of monitoring for children aged 3 to 12 at risk or in a situation of overweight. On prescription from a doctor, the institution will reimburse 100% for up to three assessments (dietary, psychological, physical activity) and 18 follow-up sessions, over a maximum period of two years.

With 17% of 6-17 overweight, including 4% obese, “Childhood obesity has become a major public health problem“, notes the Health Insurance in a press release. The stated goal is to curb obesity, “proven risk factor” such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Follow-up in one of the 260 referenced structures

Called “Mission rediscover your course”, this system tested since 2018 in Seine-Saint-Denis, Nord-Pas-de-Calais and Reunion has enabled the majority of children accompanied “to improve” or stabilize their body mass index (BMI). Many of the children followed have also changed their “life habits” : less snacking between meals, less sugary drinks at the table, more fruits and vegetables.

A sufficiently positive assessment to decide to extend it “to the whole territory” for kids “from 3 to 12 years of age”. The care must take place in one of the 260 referenced structures (homes or health centers), the list of which must be published on the ameli.fr website.