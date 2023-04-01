Fight at Njudungsgymnasiet – outsiders forced their way into the school

It was on March 21 that four people forced their way into the classroom to assault one of the students attending the class.

In the classroom, they tried to defuse the situation by closing the door and locking out the four attackers. But they managed to tear open the door after all.

Then a commotion breaks out and the four attack a student with punches and drag her down to the floor. At the same time as attempts are made to control the situation, several members of the staff are called in to help.

– After a couple of minutes, the teachers can divide the students together and stop the violence, says principal Daniel Björketun.

Two outsiders

Of the four attackers, two are students at the school and the other two have no right to stay there. The police are called to draw up a crime report and take witnesses.

Following the incident, the school has looked at additional measures to improve security.

– We are looking at whether we can expand with camera surveillance and that parts of the school should perhaps have code locks with card readers, says Daniel Björketun.

Reports of concern

The school has made reports of concern to social services regarding the four students. The two students who attend the school have been suspended.

– The dilemma is that we have an open school and we don’t have, and don’t want, any guards. However, all students have ID cards that they must be able to show to identify that they attend the school, says high school principal Anna Ullman.

The head of the high school and the principal say that students were cut after the incident, but no one is said to have been seriously injured. They say they have a rehearsed plan for how to act when violence occurs, and according to both of them, it should have worked well in the incident on March 21.

– The staff has handled it well, says Anna Ullman.