Figo responds to an article that says his wedding was a fraud

Two decades have passed since one of the most spectacular weddings in memory, that of Figo game and his long-time girlfriend, Helen Swedin. A celebration that took place in the Algarve, in the Casa do Cateloa castle located in Albufeira, 30 kilometers from Vila Moura.

A wedding that has been talked about again by the Portuguese press, which points out that it was a fraud. An article in which they refer to an incident that took place between the security hired for the event and some of the photographers who were looking for an image of the couple.

Very upset with the information

A piece to which the former player himself has responded Real Madrid through a publication on his X profile (formerly Twitter), where he has more than 1.3 million followers. In the message, the Portuguese shows his dissatisfaction with the article, pointing to the medium as the newspaper of the fart: They published an interesting article about my marriage more than 20 years ago. It only demonstrates the type of information and journalists that make up this medium.ade.

A comment for which Figo has received many likes on the publication and more than a dozen messages of support from his fans, who tell him that ignoring it is better, referring to this type of information about his personal life.

Regarding his own wedding with Helen Svedin, it was about a ceremony attended by a multitude of well-known faces, as well as members of the Real Madrid team, as Ral and a Florentino Prez who didn’t want to miss the link either. Other former players also attended, such as Couto, Rui Costa o Vitor Baia.

Not everyone could access the ceremony, and since it was one of the events of 2001, there were numerous television networks that rented helicopters to capture some images of the event. And, in addition, they had strong security measures to prevent infiltrators.