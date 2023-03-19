Figure of Minister Pineapple burned at AMLO rally

Supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador set fire to a cardboard figure that resembled Minister Norma Piña.

During the rally in the Zócalo, on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation, followers of the President exhibited a cardboard figure, with a cap, gown, glasses and bags of money in his hands.

First, the “doll” was raised in the crowd amid shouts of “out with Piña, out with Piña.”

At the end of the rally, the figure was thrown to the ground to be burned.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, the historic follower of AMLO, Julia Klug, stood on the steps of the Court, showing a cardboard rifle, while hurling insults at the Minister.

“Norma Piña, Norma Piña, where are you, where are you, fuck your mother, fuck your mother, and you go, and you go!” she yelled.

“Come see her, come see her, this is not a Magistrate, she is a naca of cabaret!”

The events were recorded after the judge received a death threat on social networks, in which a photograph of a bullet was published with the caption: “The solution.”

Since she was elected as President of the Court, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has increased his criticism of Piña, whom he has accused of voting against the interests of the 4T, of being incapable of cleaning up corruption, and even of promoting a wave of releases of white collar criminals.