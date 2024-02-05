Film Argylle debuts at the box office, but is condemned by critics

NEW YORK .- to Argy, the film of spies that cost 200 million dollars and has a cast of stars, debuting barely 18 million at the box office this weekend, according to estimates released on Sunday. Even so, the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, topped the ticket office, although it received little public interest.

While Apple has been releasing original films since 2019 and won the Oscar for best picture with CODA In 2021, the company has only recently released its own big-budget productions. The first two Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese and Napoleon by Ridley Scott have been relatively successful.

Killers of the Flower MoonAlthough it has not been as profitable, grossing $156 million globally, it was one of the most praised films of 2023 and is nominated for 10 Oscars. Napoleon, Launched in November, it has raised 219 million worldwide, meaning it has not been profitable either. But both have increased Apple’s reputation and prestige.

public comments

But the same did not happen with to Argy, a complicated thriller starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Henry Cavill. The film received poor reviews, with 35% on Rotten Tomatoes. And viewers gave it a C+ CinemaScore rating.

Apple has partnered with other companies for each of these releases. Universal Pictures handled the release of to Argy, which was shown in 3,605 theaters in North America and grossed 17.3 million dollars internationally. Paramount handled Killers of the Flower Moon y Sony manej Napoleon.

Other collections

Christian drama came second. The Chosen. The first three episodes of the fourth season of the series, which dramatizes Jess’s life, were shown in 2,263 theaters. The film released by Angel Studios grossed 6 million dollars from Friday to Sunday.

Wonka (Warner Bros) in its eighth week in theaters, grossed 200 million domestically. After four weeks in theaters, Mean Girls (Paramount) crossed the 100 million threshold. The Beekeeper (Amazon MGM) approached 50 million in its fourth week.

Although many Oscar-nominated films are already in theaters, the favorites remained American Fiction (15 million dollars) and Poor Things (28.2 million plus 40.1 million abroad).

Box Office

The ten highest-grossing movies this weekend in the United States and Canada from Friday to Sunday, according to Comscore. The final figures come out on Monday.

1. For Argy – $18 million.

2. The Chosen – $6 million.

3. The Beekeeper – $5.3 million.

4. Wonka – $4.8 million.

5. Migration – $4.1 million.

6. Mean Girls – $4 million.

7. Anyone But You – $3.5 million.

8. American Fiction – $2.3 million.

9. Poor Things – $2.1 million.

10. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $2 million.

FUENTE: AP