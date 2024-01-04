Filme Memory hits theaters in the United States

LOS ANGELES.- Pain and trauma permeate the new film by Mexican director Michel Franco, Memory, about two lost souls who find surprising comfort in each other. Both Sylvia, played by Jessica Chastain like Saul, played by Peter Sarsgaard, are hostages to their own minds, although in very different ways.

Memories haunt her. His memory of her is fading. And neither of them is entirely trustworthy.

Memory, which premieres in USA This weekend, it begins as a seemingly standard movie about a damaged person, featuring Sylvia as she celebrates 13 years of sobriety at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting she attends with her 13-year-old daughter.

But this dramatic mystery has layers, compounded by unreliable narrators and moral gray areas. Before you know it, the story goes from something familiar to something completely unexpected.

The plot

Although it is not easily classifiable, Memory is a thoughtful journey that features excellent performances from both Chastain and Sarsgaard, who was rewarded with the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival last fall.

While there are moments of levity to break through the anguish, it has other scenes that could be overwhelming for many and explores difficult topics, from sexual abuse to mental illness, in quite unsatisfying ways. Maybe it’s good that the holidays are over because it’s not a film suitable for the whole family, especially if they hide their own secrets that have become a generational trauma.

The film unites you at the beginning with Sylvia, a social worker and single mother who distrusts everything and everyone. She always seems ready to run for safety and survival. She lives by a strict routine: accompanying her daughter, Anna (Brooke Timber), to school, working at a care home for adults with disabilities, and attending her AA meetings.

Home is a fortress: As soon as you enter your oppressed apartment, you lock the door three times and activate a security alert to protect the place.

Which is why it’s surprising that her younger sister Olivia (Merritt Wever) is able to convince her to accompany her to a high school reunion early in the film. The decision seems even more unfathomable when you learn additional details about Sylvia’s school years, but it is clear that she feels uncomfortable and unhappy at the event, which she soon abandons.

The link

For a moment, you wonder if perhaps her fears and anxieties are justified when she realizes that night that a man is following her home, first down the street, then in the same subway car, until he reaches her door. It’s like a nightmare as she searches for the keys. You hold your breath until she enters. Hours later, the man is still there outside her, looking at her. Is he imagined? A dream? An ex? A stranger?

The man in question is Saul, who he discovers suffers from early-onset dementia. He doesn’t remember that he followed her home or why, but he seems obsessed with her. Her brother, Isaac (Josh Charles), asks if Sylvia would like to work for them as Saul’s caregiver.

And Saul and Sylvia develop a deep bond between them that goes beyond the limits of professional caregivers.

They are both damaged and longing for connection and their friendship is like a balm, until it evolves into something more. Without going into too much detail, this relationship presents an ethical dilemma that the film doesn’t seem willing to seriously address, causing Memory seems, at best, underdeveloped. At worst, she’s not even sure what she’s trying to say.

The film has one of those endings that seems happy, but leaves you with a lingering feeling of fear and worry for everyone involved.

Films can be empathy machines and also a form of therapy, giving audiences permission to put themselves in a stranger’s shoes and feel things that might otherwise seem too difficult, too transgressive, just too much.

Sarsgaard does a beautiful job playing this man going through a terrible situation, whose body still works, but whose mind betrays him. Her case is not the only one: Sylvia also has a defective memory, as do members of her family, such as her mother played brilliantly by Jessica Harper. All this turns into misery, secrets and shame.

Memory may be imperfect, this movie reminds us, but feelings rarely are.

Memory, a release from Ketchup Entertainment, debuts in US theaters on Friday, January 5. It is rated R (requiring that children under 17 be accompanied by a parent or guardian) from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for nudity, sexual content and dialogue. Duration: 110 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

