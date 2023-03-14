Filming increases in CDMX

Mexico City.- During the event “Mexico City: Audiovisual Capital of Latin America. 2022 Statistical Yearbook of the Filming Commission”, it was highlighted that since 2021 the number of filming in the Capital has increased.

In 2022, 1,289 projects were filmed, which represents a growth of 23 percent compared to 2021, when 1,045 projects were filmed, officials said at the protocol ceremony at the Faro Cosmos.

The economic income generated by the industry in 2022 exceeds 40 million pesos.

Avelino Rodríguez, president of the National Chamber of the Cinematographic Industry, said that production is also increasing.

In 2022, more than 200 films were produced, 759 commercials and 101 television series only in CDMX, he highlighted.

CDMX registered higher figures for the filming industry than other cities such as Bogotá, Buenos Aires or Sao Paulo and during 2022, 13,246,000 locations were requested in it.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government, affirmed that the increase in filming would not be achieved if there was no political, economic and security stability.

“The City is available to make the city a space for the creation of publics,” said the President.

And it was stated that there are supervisions to avoid neighborhood disagreements; In case of any, it was said, there is a response in about 25 minutes to avoid confrontations.