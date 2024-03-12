Filmmaker Sergio Giral dies in Miami at 87

MIAMI. – He cuban filmmaker Sergio Giral died this morning at the age of 87 after suffering from an illness for four years. The unfortunate news was confirmed to the DIARIO LAS AMRICAS editorial team.

Armando Dorrego, close to the director, indicated that Giral died at 4:00 am in his home.

“Sergio Giral died this morning at 4:00 am in Miami, where I lived for a long time. Although she was facing a health problem, his death was sudden,” Dorrego stated in a telephone call.

Likewise, Dorrego asserted that no funeral ceremonies would be carried out, as it was Giral’s will. “He will be cremated because he didn’t want any kind of mass,” Armando said.

About the filmmaker

Born on January 2, 1937 in Havana, Sergio Giral studied primary and secondary school in the United States, but then returned to his country where he studied higher education in Engineering, a preparation that he abandoned to dedicate himself fully to his passion: cinema.

“Between 1953 and 1959 he studied primary and secondary levels in the United States, where he simultaneously studied painting at the Art Students League. In 1959 he returned to Cuba and began engineering studies, which he abandoned to dedicate himself to film. Two years later he was already working in the ICAIC (Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry) as assistant director and editing director,” details the Latin American and Caribbean Cinema and Audiovisual Portal.

“He made his debut in fiction in 1964 with the short The cage, dramatization of a real case of schizophrenia. His entry into the feature film takes place 10 years later with The other Francisco, which is inspired by the Cuban anti-slavery novel, written by Anselmo Surez y Romero. With this film he begins his repeated forays into the history of slavery in Cuba, which includes feature-length fiction films such as Rancheador (1977), Slow down (1979), until Placidoin 1986,” added the website specialized in the seventh art.

A life between Cuba and the United States

After his experience in Cuba, Giral left the island and returned to the United States to found the production company Giralmedia with which he primarily films documentaries such as The Broken Image (1995), Chronicle of an Ordinance (2000), The Way of the Orishas (2004), among others.

“Having the experience of moving in two different cultural dimensions and, furthermore, two formations, results in an enrichment. My experience, somewhat fragmented between these two levels of assistance, has favorably given me a much broader vision. Because “In my training, Cuban culture is present, I am Cuban. But North American culture is also present; that is, I know the codes and they are also part of us… all of that, later, is revealed in the (cinematic) work,” Sergio Giral expressed in an interview for the program Conversing with Cervantes.

In addition to feature films, Giral made several short films and documentaries that had as their central theme the theme of slavery and the African presence in Cuba.

“(Sergio Giral) was my great friend, my great companion and my great artist. We worked together, we made a work together. He has left many beautiful things and a social and ethnic legacy,” Armando Dorrego highlighted, moved by the physical departure of the filmmaker.