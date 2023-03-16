Final end for Google’s data glasses Glass

Symbolic picture: The first edition of the Google Glass
© APA/AFP/KIMIHIRO HOSHINO
The search engine giant Google will be selling its augmented reality glasses Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 set definitively. The company announces that on a support page at. This is the second time in the past 10 years that the tech company has discontinued its AR glasses.
The first edition was discontinued in 2015. These came on the market in 2013 and represented Google’s first attempt at smart glasses. However, the price of 1,500 dollars was widely considered too expensive, which meant that the glasses could not stay on the market for long.
Support bis 15. September
In 2017, Google then released revised AR glasses with a similar design. With this, Google wanted to reach the corporate sector and specifically targeted surgery and factories. In 2019, the glasses received a faster one Qualcomm-XR1-Chip with low power consumption. But now this version is no longer sold. Google does not give the reason for the end of the Smart Glasses.
The glasses will be supported until 15. September. After that, the glasses will still be functional, but software updates will no longer be published. Even the preinstalled one Meet-the-Glass-App will probably no longer work.
For corporate use only
Google Glass is a mini computer built into the frame of the glasses. Users have access to various Internet functions via voice control, such as Google Maps or Google Search. Because the general public didn’t like the idea of constantly walking past people pointing a camera at them, Google eventually changed its plans. After all, the Enterprise Edition was only intended for corporate purposes.