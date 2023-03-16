Final end for Google’s data glasses Glass

It’s the second time in the past 10 years that Google has discontinued its AR glasses.

The search engine giant Google will be selling its augmented reality glasses Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 set definitively. The company announces that on a support page at. This is the second time in the past 10 years that the tech company has discontinued its AR glasses.

The first edition was discontinued in 2015. These came on the market in 2013 and represented Google’s first attempt at smart glasses. However, the price of 1,500 dollars was widely considered too expensive, which meant that the glasses could not stay on the market for long.

Support bis 15. September

In 2017, Google then released revised AR glasses with a similar design. With this, Google wanted to reach the corporate sector and specifically targeted surgery and factories. In 2019, the glasses received a faster one Qualcomm-XR1-Chip with low power consumption. But now this version is no longer sold. Google does not give the reason for the end of the Smart Glasses.