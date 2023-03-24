Final Fantasy 14: Yoshida anticipates crossover with Final Fantasy 16 and 7 Rebirth

In the course of a tenuto panel at PAX East, Naoki Yoshida has announced that he will soon arrive with interesting announcements Final Fantasy XIV crossover con altri capitoli della celeberrima saga JRPG di Square-Enix.

During the FF14 discussion panel, a fan has commented that some games of Final Fantasy could eventually appear in an MMO one way or another. After a little bit of esitazione, Yoshida has said “beh… Final Fantasy 16 will soon be here. Sarebbe bello darci un’occhiata”. Yoshi-P has scherzato sul fatto che avrebbe dovuto prima parlarne con il produttore di Final Fantasy 16: come saprete bene, è lui stesso il producer della Fantasy Finale Get your PS5 on 22 days.

Yoshida sows willingness to attend also to the fans of the old guard of Final Fantasy: “Also Final Fantasy 2 is a great game, like 9”. The discussion is not clear on the part of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: “So che rilasceremo another episode of the series of Final Fantasy 7 Remakeand I hope that one turn the saranno stati in degree of publishing all quanto, and the team will have the possibility of slowing down and capturing fiato, my pious will have an opportunity even now”. The producer has inoltre lasciato understande that potrebbero essere rivistate the setting of Ivalice Vana’diel, that all fans of Final Fantasy XII and Tactics and Final Fantasy XII know well.

We are sorry that in the Sunday morning, always at PAX East, there will be a panel entirely dedicated to Final Fantasy XVI, which could serve as stage for the unpublished gameplay dealt with in the action game.