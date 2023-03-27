Final Fantasy 16: New trailer shows beautiful biomes and ratites as mounts

March 27, 2023

Square Enix is ​​bringing fans and interested parties a closer look at the world of Final Fantasy 16. The two-minute video is packed with beautiful locations to explore in Valisthea.

Valisthea offers plenty of beautiful views

Square Enix posted the video with the caption: “A closer look at the world of Valisthea in Final Fantasy 16.” And the video keeps what it promises. You get a sense of the diversity of the RPG’s biomes.

There are sandy deserts, steep cliffs, green meadows and impressive waterfalls. A sneak peek at the many places to visit when Final Fantasy 16 finally comes to PlayStation 5 in June 2023.

