Final Fantasy 16: New trailer shows beautiful biomes and ratites as mounts

Square Enix is bringing fans and interested parties a closer look at the world of Final Fantasy 16. The two-minute video is packed with beautiful locations to explore in Valisthea.
Valisthea offers plenty of beautiful views
Square Enix posted the video with the caption: “A closer look at the world of Valisthea in Final Fantasy 16.” And the video keeps what it promises. You get a sense of the diversity of the RPG’s biomes.
Introducing a closer look at the world of Valisthea in Final Fantasy XVI. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/ezqxe35Co1
— FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) March 25, 2023
Manage cookie settings
More on Final Fantasy 16:
Final Fantasy 16: The game should keep you busy for so many hours
Final Fantasy 16: No PC version after half a year – that’s the reason
Final Fantasy 16: Say goodbye to role-playing games, real-time action suits Final Fantasy well
There are sandy deserts, steep cliffs, green meadows and impressive waterfalls. A sneak peek at the many places to visit when Final Fantasy 16 finally comes to PlayStation 5 in June 2023.
Are you excited for the new part of the popular series?
Manage cookie settings
Manage cookie settings