Final Fantasy: the ultimate compilation is finally on Switch and PS4

Final Fantasy will make many happy with this beautiful compilation. The opportunity for fans to rediscover the foundations of the franchise and for neophytes to discover how it all started.

If the general public and a lot of aficionados of the franchise swear by Final Fantasy 7 or Final Fantasy 10. Before that, the license was already a hit (a little less, we grant you, but all the same). Started in 1987, Final Fantasy made its debut on Famicon, then Super Famicon before extending, little by little, to other platforms with several ports. No less than 6 games will be released before the explosion of the franchise and its transition to 3D on PlayStation with the cult FF7. And it is the latter who will soon land in a big compilation on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

The ultimate compilation of the first Final Fantasy comes to PS4 and Switch

La collection Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster finally dated after teasing its arrival, and will be released two short months before the long-awaited Final Fantasy 16. We remember in particular the superb overpriced collector’s item which was still available recently in the Square Enix store.

This compilation includes the FF of 1 To 6 in refined versions, but not too much. These are actually the same games that had previously been ported to PC and mobile in 2022.

Anyway, the FF Pixel Remaster will now arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4 from April 19 with some new features.

On the program, therefore, the first six games of the most famous JRPG franchise in the world with all-pixel 2D graphics, readjusted to stick to the new HD standards. The music has also been rearranged and you can also take advantage of some game options to make your job easier if needed, such as an XP boost, Gils (game money) or even the rhythm of random encounters.

As of this writing, the games are priceless on PS4 and Nintendo Switch yet. Square Enix says however that it will be possible to buy them in a large bundle or separately individually. If we rely on the prices displayed on Steam, the games should be offered individually between €12 and €18 depending on the episode, or in packs at €75.

Prices for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games on Steam

Final Fantasy 1 et 2 : 11,99 €

et : 11,99 € ff3 To 6 : 17,99 €

To : 17,99 € FF Bundle 1 To 6 : 74,82€

In physical version, the compilation was offered at €74.99.