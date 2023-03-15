Final for Matarazzo: Two successor candidates

Pellegrino Matarazzo came to lead TSG Hoffenheim out of the relegation swamp. Instead, the Kraichgauers lost every game under the American and dropped to last place in the Bundesliga. It is quite possible that after the upcoming game against Hertha BSC (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.) the head coach will be over.

After the ‘kicker’ suspected at the beginning of the week that the Berlin game could become the final for Matarazzo, the ‘Bild’ is now more offensive. According to the daily, Hoffenheim will definitely fire their coach if they lose to Hertha.

It would be the second sacking of the coach in Kraichgau this season and also the second sacking for Matarazzo himself. The 45-year-old was under contract with VfB Stuttgart until October and followed André Breitenreiter in Hoffenheim in early February.

Will Gisdol take over?

The TSG managers around director professional football Alexander Rosen are now again looking for a trainer. As the ‘Bild’ reports, a trail leads to Markus Gisdol. The 53-year-old was head coach at Hoffenheim between 2013 and 2015 and has been without a club since February 2022. His last station was Lokomotiv Moscow, which he left voluntarily in the course of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

Another candidate in Hoffenheim is Kenan Kocak. Shareholder Dietmar Hopp wanted to install the 42-year-old current assistant coach of the Turkish national team at the urging of the influential advisor Roger Wittmann as a successor to the grassroots team, but was persuaded by the club’s sporting management. Now Kocak could become an issue again.

Does roses work too?

Something could also happen at official level in Hoffenheim if Matarazzo were fired. According to ‘Bild’, Director Professional Football Rosen will probably stay in Kraichgau until the end of the season, but after that “should end his time in Hoffenheim”as the newspaper put it.