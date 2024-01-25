Final in Venezuela becomes a pitched battle

The duels in the grand final of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League They have extra demands. The warmth of the public, the tough competition and the spectacle guaranteed of any eventuality, forces situations to be experienced with pure adrenaline.

Sharks of La Guaira He began the final round with victory in the first match, dominating his last competitor for the title, Cardenales de Lara, 6-0.

A day later, the second match of the series began and the development of the game led to the scene going off script.

puigvenezuela.jpg Cuban Yasiel Puig celebrates after hitting a triple in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League La Guaira Sharks Press

Expulsions, arguments and fights were the highlight of the second match of the final in the LVBP.

The manager of the Lara Cardenales, Henry Blanco, was ejected in the fourth inning, after claiming that his starting pitcher was taken out of the game for hitting the La Guaira batter, Luis Torrens. Tempers have already heated up at the University Stadium in Caracas. This led to different expressions of discussion between both teams.

Embed – TELEVEN on Instagram: “Tension on the field after Luis Torrens received an unintentional hit by the Cardenales pitcher, Henry Blanco, leading the referee to eject the player, causing euphoria on the benches. Cardenales Tiburones on Televen Stream.”

While the game went on, both the Cardinals and Sharks scored runs to win at the end of the game. However, with the score tied at 8 in the eighth inning, the big league Kansas City Royals, Maikel Garcia He hit a two-run home run and caused more than one reaction on both sidewalks.

García’s home run first started with an effusive celebration from the player as he rounded the bases. He intimidated rivals who saw him run to home plate and pointed them out with provocative comments. This caused the visiting catcher, Carlos Narváez, to say a few words in response and they immediately left the dogouts, which is known as “emptying the benches.”

Embed – BeisbolPlay on Instagram: “HUGE TANGANA After the celebration of Maikel García’s home run, an attack broke out between the two teams Enjoy ALL the games of the Grand Final on BeisbolPlay Video: IVC #LAR 8 – 10 #LAG | 8th inning # lvbp #cardinals #sharks #baseball #venezuela”

A “pitched battle” took place, where several players from both teams exchanged blows and kicks without control. He Cuban Yasiel Puig He tried to stop several of his teammates, to prevent the brawl from continuing, but the former Los Angeles Dodgers big leaguer received a punch in the face from a still unidentified Cardinals player and this made Puig angry and unleashed an attack. uncontrollable near the stands.

Embed – Deporte Today on Instagram: “A SHAME! A strong fight broke out between the Cardenales and Tiburones players, after the home run and the gestures of Maikel García. La Guaira beat Lara and the series is 2-0 in favor of the sharks “

At the end of the brawl that took more than half an hour to calm down, the decision was made to expel García, Franklin Barreto and Puig (all from Tiburones).

The LVBP will possibly take a position on the events that occurred on Wednesday night, after resting on Thursday and thus raising the final series in Barquisimeto, the Cardinals’ home city.

Tiburones finished as winner of the match 12-10 and left the series in favor 2-0 against Cardenales de Lara.