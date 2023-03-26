Final list and surprise of Neymar: This is how the Final Four of the Kings League is experienced at the Camp Nou

The time has come! The first edition of the Kings League closes with a flourish at the Camp Nou. The final will be led by Annihiladores and El Barrio, who left Troncos and Saiyans on the road in a couple of very exciting matches.

As in the whole tournament, Gerard Piqué is accompanied by streamers, content creators and professional football figures. The surprises have not stopped at Barcelona’s house and with a lot of football and music, this phenomenon continues to show that it is here to stay.

Neymar’s appearance, the first semi-final and the Guinness record

In case someone was missing to give another spectacular touch to the event, Neymar made an appearance with everything and scoop. The Brazilian soccer player will be president of a Kings League team. Of course, it must be clarified that not in the Spanish edition, but in the Brazilian one that was announced a few weeks ago.

Then it was time for the first semifinal. Annihiladores took advantage of some seasoned Trunks who tied heartily to send the game to penalties. In the batch, errors were the order of the day but Juan Guarnizo was able to celebrate the ticket to the Kings League final.

This also left us one of the most emotional moments of the day. Espe she will be president of the same team in the Queens League and had the opportunity to take a penalty that did not go in. Still, her nerves paid off and he couldn’t help but break down in tears at the end of the game.

The afternoon progressed before a Camp Nou full of presidents and the attempt to break a Guinness record. All stadium attendees received a Kings League mask to inaugurate a new brand and Gerard Romero orchestrated that historic moment. Of course, his haka could not be missing, which previously caused some controversy.

El Barrio surprised by getting to the final

Emotions started with El Barrio asking for the president’s penalty in the first minute, but Marc Briones saved Adri Contreras’s shot in spectacular fashion. Then we had a 2 against 2 game that opened the scoring and left us tied at 2.

Against all odds, the Kings League will be defined with those classified 7 and 8 because although Grefg scored his penalty, the rival scored the final 4-3 to make the Camp Nou vibrate. And to spice up the party, the Kings League revealed that 92,522 tickets were sold for fans to fill the building.

Here you can watch the Kings League final live

