Finale of Temptation Island 7: which couples have dated and which have not

Last night it took place the most awaited moment by fans of the Telecinco program The island of temptations: the final bonfires of the seventh edition. Ana and Borja, Marieta and lex, Mara and David, and Mariona and Adri. Here heCouples must decide whether to give their love a new chance and they returned to Spain together or if, on the contrary, they went their separate ways and start a new life.

Before the eyes of the presenter Sandra Barneda, all kinds of reactions were expected, from reproaches to tears, from breakups to happy endings. And the outcome of the love test between the competing couples, as is usual in this space, did not disappoint.

Mary and David

The first couple to meet again at the bonfire it was formed by Mara Aguilar and David Vaquero. Before Sandra Barneda The young woman appeared very angry with her boy for his fooling around with her. Zaira de la Morenathe young woman with whom the television collaborator Amor Romeira said that Rauw Alejandro had been unfaithful to Rosala.

Precisely the temptress also appeared on the scene to make the matter more morbid and ensure that there had been touching between them. There have been several little things, I have touched myself, I have touched him, Zaira said. of the Morena.

I didn’t do anything, she She went to the bathroom and if it’s true she did that and I didn’t even look at her.I was telling him the whole time to leave, he pointed out, who also He reproached his girlfriend for her flirtation with Alvaro Boix: You’ve done the same thing as me and you’ve done it with your ex..

Despite everything, they left conflicts behind and love prevailed between them: We have many things to talk about, but I want my life with you and it is clearer than ever.

Result: they leave together.

Mariona and Adri

After Mara and David, It was the turn of Mariona and Adri, a couple in which both members had fallen into temptation, with Julen and Mónica, respectively. Hers remained in kisses, hers, for her part, had sexual relations with the temptress.

What have we done, love? Adri said to Mariona. at the stake She, implacable, responded: What have you done? And he claimed that he had let himself flow so much after seeing the images of her with the bachelor.

Despite everything, Adri was clear that he wanted to go with his girlfriend: I have a lot of love left to give you, I love you madly and furiously, give me this vote of confidence. But Mariona does not give in: This is not my Adri, the first day you were no longer thinking about me, I just don’t recognize you.

Result: they leave alone.

Borja and Ana

To break the tie so far at the bonfireswith a couple united and another separated, it was the turn of the one corresponding to Borja and Ana, who had also fallen into the temptationbut not explicitly.

You said I’m a fake, immature, slut. You have no idea what the experience has been like for me.she reproached him, who also seemed very angry about what happened in Villa Playa: You should be ashamed of what I have seen.

I have had a connection with him, but at no time have I considered giving him a kiss or going further because I have had my boyfriend on my mind, she said about her affair with Naplesthe same tempter that another classic of these programs, Naomi, had succumbed to.

I don’t know what he saw in him, I don’t understand how he could have had a connection.“I don’t know if you’re in a bubble and you’ve lost your mind,” he replied.

But, despite the reproaches, love triumphed again: I knew I loved you, but I realized that much more than I thought.Borja told him. I can’t imagine my life without you, Ana assured her. I’m leaving with the love of my life. I want us to have a child and get married.

Result: they leave together.

Marieta and lex

Possibly, this was the couple least likely to leave together. In fact, as soon as we arrived at the bonfire, Marieta didn’t want to greet Lex after everything they had seen of each other.

Forgive me if I have hurt you, please. I have realized that I did have many shortcomings, but the only thing I know is that I love you, she told him. But Lex had doubts: I don’t know if I can forgive you and I don’t think you can either. I’m sorry I did what I did, I felt bad the whole time.

So, even though she wanted to follow him, Adri made the decision to separate in the Dominican Republic and start a new relationship with Gabrielawho entered the bonfire due to the anger of the person who had been his partner until then.

Result: they leave alone.

Now we have to wait until next week to see the new episode of this program, where the couples who entered to test themselves in The island of temptations They are found and the public knows what has happened to them in recent months.