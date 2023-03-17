Finally concerts again: Kerstin Ott will start again on April 1, 2023

tz stars

Kerstin Ott announces her concert series this summer. This officially marks the end of the pop singer’s break and the fans are very happy.

Pop singer Kerstin Ott (41) will be back soon. The singer has been a successful figure in the hit scene for years. But last year, the 41-year-old decided to take a break from performing on stage. The reason she gave was that she wanted to spend more time with her family and also get some rest. The singer is married to Karolina Köppen and has two daughters. Now she seems to have recharged her batteries, because Kerstin Ott has now announced her return to the stage.

The 41-year-old happily announces her plans on her Facebook channel: “It’ll start again soon! I look forward to every single performance with you! Wuhuuuuu!” The pop singer will be back on stage live for her fans all summer long and the anticipation seems to be great. It starts on April 1st. at a concert as part of the “Schlagernacht des Jahres” in Munich.

The fans can hardly wait

The singer will be on stage at various concert series until September – and her own “Best OTT” tour will start on November 16th. Fans are overjoyed at the singer’s return. So someone writes on Facebook: “You’re finally back!! I hope you had a great break with your family!” And another fan commented: “You’re coming to Schlagernacht!! Excellent! I’m happy!” The singer’s fans are already looking forward to Kerstin Ott’s concert series.