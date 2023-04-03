Finally, Twitter isn’t (yet) removing “old” certification badges

Many users of the social network noticed that several accounts that were not subscribed to “Twitter Blue” were still certified this weekend.

It wasn’t an April Fool’s joke: they were supposed to go away. But, to the surprise of many Twitter users, the blue certification badges are still there. Even for accounts that are not subscribed to “Twitter Blue”, the social network’s paid service.

“This account is verified because he is a Twitter Blue subscriber or it is an old verified account”, can we read by clicking on the blue badges since this Sunday.

It is therefore impossible to differentiate whether a user paid for a subscription or was “certified” before the arrival of Elon Musk at the head of Twitter.

One of the essential brands on Twitter

“Per Twitter’s Terms of Service, we reserve the right to remove the tick from an account at any time without notice,” specifies the “help desk” of the social network.

Initially, a user’s “blue tick” should no longer appear from April 1, 2023, unless they paid for it.

This “blue tick”, affixed next to the name of the profile, has become, since its creation in 2009, one of the essential marks on Twitter, courted by the accounts which wanted to be certified, allowing the platform to become a safe forum for stars, politicians, organizations and journalists.

But Elon Musk, and his army of fans, sees it on the contrary as the mark of a two-tier system, separating what he presents as the “plebeians” of Twitter from a privileged elite.