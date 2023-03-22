Find the best discounts on technological devices in AliExpress

AliExpress adds to the crazy discounts of technological devices in celebration of its Anniversary Month. These discounts will be available until March 26 at 11:59 p.m.

You can find from the best wireless headphones to the best accessories for your PCas revealed by the website of xataka. Some are from well-known brands and have the seal choice of AliExpress.

For example, wireless headphones from the brand Lenovo model LP40 (light, stereo sound and noise reduction), whose original price is 452.50 pesos, with discounts it is 208.18 pesos.

List of the best AliExpress discounts

AliExpress technology discounts.



For your computer:

Mini gamer keyboard of the RedDragon Fizz K617 brand at 688.86 pesos

Color Bluetooth keyboard and mouse for iPad and tablet at 240.57 pesos

Wifi 5G repeater at 231.92 pesos

Accessories

Amoled smart watch at 328.57 pesos

Wireless handheld vacuum cleaner at 305.60 pesos

Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner Mijia 3C to 4, 817 pesos

Christma Ring Light-LED Ring Light 126.69 pesos

ProGag-Wifi miniprojector at 1,456.47 pesos

Earphones

Lenovo-LP40 Pro at 207.45 pesos

Redragon- H510 Zeus 2 headphones for gamers 672. 70 pesos

It may interest you: How do I know if my purchase on AliExpress is a scam?

How long does it take to get a package from AliExpress to Mexico?

AliExpress may take up to 3 months to ship



In case you are interested in acquiring any of the incredible promotions of AliExpress, we tell you how long it could take to arrive. According to the portal Cloud Store, the estimated time varies between two weeks or up to 3 monthsIt depends on the provider and the type of shipping that the buyer chose.

We take the opportunity to tell you from The Truth News How safe is it to buy on AliExpress?

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!