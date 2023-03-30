Fine ceramics, precious jewellery: arts and crafts Easter market on Berlin’s Mexico Square

Colorful Easter decorations, unique paintings, fine ceramics, fine jewelery and small pendants for the Easter bouquet? Annekatrin Jasniak promises that all of this will be found at the arts and crafts Easter market “Platz für Kunst” at the Mexico Square S-Bahn station. She is the organizer of the market: On Sunday, April 2, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., around 100 artisans will offer their products for sale on one of the most beautiful historic squares in Berlin.

These are “unique and one-off pieces that have been lovingly made in small studios,” says the store manager. The focus is on the artisans: neither commercial nor mass-produced goods are allowed at the stands, nor will there be a gastro mile and there is also no provision for a musical supporting program. Of course, because the market is part of the European Days of Handicrafts.

Admission is free, Annekatrin Jasniak invites you to stroll across the square and to exchange ideas with the creative people. There are enough suggestions for Easter, she is sure: “Our rabbit says hello!”

Here are the topics from the current Tagesspiegel newsletter for Steglitz-Zehlendorf

It comes out every Thursday Tagesspiegel newsletter for Steglitz-Zehlendorf. It is available in full, once a week with lots of specific district news, tips and dates at tagesspiegel.de/districts. This time Boris Buchholz reports on the following topics, among others:

Decisions: The district executives of the Greens and SPD want to continue the southwest traffic light – under a green mayor

The district executives of the Greens and SPD want to continue the southwest traffic light – under a green mayor On a sailing trip: A class from the Emil Molt School wants to set sail on a two-master for two months – in an interview, father Arne Löffler explains why that is a good idea and how it is financed

A class from the Emil Molt School wants to set sail on a two-master for two months – in an interview, father Arne Löffler explains why that is a good idea and how it is financed Decisively against: In the climate referendum, a majority in the district voted “no”.

In the climate referendum, a majority in the district voted “no”. The diesel generators on the RB37 trains in Wannsee roar about eight hours a day: Because the engine stays on during the breaks, resident Thomas D. can no longer sleep

Because the engine stays on during the breaks, resident Thomas D. can no longer sleep Stomp, stomp, clap: “Give us a safe way to school”: Around 400 parents and children from the North Primary School demonstrated for a traffic light on Potsdamer Straße

“Give us a safe way to school”: Around 400 parents and children from the North Primary School demonstrated for a traffic light on Potsdamer Straße Children’s interests and rights in focus: A group from the Bäke elementary school takes part in the children’s summit

A group from the Bäke elementary school takes part in the children’s summit “A neighborly green oasis”: Plans for the Lichterfelde Johannesplatz presented

Plans for the Lichterfelde Johannesplatz presented Construction work continues: Eiswaldtstraße will be completely closed again from April 11th

Eiswaldtstraße will be completely closed again from April 11th How does the Schloßstraße stay attractive? Citizen survey on the future of the shopping mile

Citizen survey on the future of the shopping mile Spring music: The four elements meet – in Lankwitz

The four elements meet – in Lankwitz 100 exhibitors: Easter handicrafts on Mexico Square

Easter handicrafts on Mexico Square “German Divas”: Barbara Raunegger sings Hildegard Knef, Marlene Dietrich and Zarah Leander

Barbara Raunegger sings Hildegard Knef, Marlene Dietrich and Zarah Leander Wind turbine, hydrogen, heat pump: Guide to “Renewable Energy”

Guide to “Renewable Energy” Girls watch out! Freie Universität is looking for future female researchers at Girls’ Day

Freie Universität is looking for future female researchers at Girls’ Day Now also in the district office: Youth and Health Councilor Carolina Böhm is a fan of Viktoria’s footballers

Youth and Health Councilor Carolina Böhm is a fan of Viktoria’s footballers Tips for the Easter days: Easter eggs in Teltow, women walk in the cemetery, Easter on the beach

