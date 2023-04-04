Fine procedure: judicial authority takes action against Twitter

The German Federal Office of Justice (BfJ) buttons himself Twitter before. The US short message service does not deal appropriately with complaints from users and has not deleted obvious insults in good time, the Bonn authority said on Tuesday. Therefore be one fine proceedings against the daughter Twitter International Unlimited been initiated.

That is the basis for it Network Enforcement Act. This obliges companies to have an effective and transparent procedure for dealing with user complaints about illegal content.

Obligatory in the case of hate speech, insults and threats

The authority does not assume individual cases, but a structural failure. “The Internet is not a legal vacuum,” tweeted the Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP). “Platforms shouldn’t simply accept it when their services are misused to disseminate illegal content.” Actually, companies like Twitter have to check reported content immediately to see whether it really is illegal. If so, they must be deleted or access blocked.