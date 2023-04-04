Fine procedure: judicial authority takes action against Twitter

The German Federal Office of Justice (BfJ) buttons himself Twitter before. The US short message service does not deal appropriately with complaints from users and has not deleted obvious insults in good time, the Bonn authority said on Tuesday. Therefore be one fine proceedings against the daughter Twitter International Unlimited been initiated.
That is the basis for it Network Enforcement Act. This obliges companies to have an effective and transparent procedure for dealing with user complaints about illegal content.
Obligatory in the case of hate speech, insults and threats
The authority does not assume individual cases, but a structural failure. “The Internet is not a legal vacuum,” tweeted the Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP). “Platforms shouldn’t simply accept it when their services are misused to disseminate illegal content.” Actually, companies like Twitter have to check reported content immediately to see whether it really is illegal. If so, they must be deleted or access blocked.
This duty applies, for example, to hate speech, insults or threats. According to the BfJ, there is a lot of content that was reported to Twitter without action being taken in good time.
Targeted at the same person
The authority can impose fines if there is a systemic problem, i.e. similar cases occur again and again. This is assumed here after checking a period of 4 months. All content was defamatory and repeatedly directed against the same person.
From the point of view of the authority, it was an insult. Twitter now has time to comment, as the authority emphasized. Before a fine can be imposed, the competent district court in Bonn must confirm the content in question as illegal. If this happens, a fine is possible.
It is unclear whether a similar procedure is also planned in Austria in the event of insufficient handling of user complaints. A request from futurezone to the Ministry of Justice is already underway.