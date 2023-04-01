Finland: Sanna Marin’s re-election at risk? That’s why she has to worry

Helsinki/Berlin.

Finland’s young Prime Minister Sanna Marin is considered a new type of politician. In the parliamentary elections, she must fear for her office.

The congratulations from the NATO Secretary General came at just the right time. “I’m looking forward to the coming days Finnish flag to hoist at NATO headquarters,” said Jens Stoltenberg on Friday. With the approval of the Turkish parliament, Finland cleared the last hurdle to join the western military alliance.

This is good news for Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. The 37-year-old head of government had developed into an eloquent advocate for her country on the international stage: Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the foreign policy has had to be neutral for a long time Finland definitely join the western alliance, she repeatedly demanded.

Finland: Sanna Marin was the youngest head of government in the world

However, whether the prospect of joining NATO in the near future will pay off politically for Marin is an open question. This Sunday, the Finns will elect a new parliament. The prime minister has led a centre-left coalition for three years. This time, however, she has to fear for a majority. The conservative National Coalition Party, Marin’s Social Democrats and the right-wing populist party “The Finns” were recently almost equal in the polls. But the Conservatives had a minimal lead.













In 2019, the then 34-year-old Marin was elected the youngest head of government in the world. In office, she developed into one political high-flyer: In the rounds of the EU in Brussels, which are still often dominated by men, she came across as unconventional, fresh and was considered a clear speaker. Many saw her as a new type of woman in politics, comparable to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.





Sanna Marin: She showed her lifestyle on social media

Marin’s popularity ratings skyrocketed, which is also reflected in her presence in the social media lay. On Instagram, for example, Marin combines impressions from the life of a politician with snapshots from private life. Around a million people from all over the world are watching her. Marin uses the platform to show her lifestyle and to communicate positive things every day, emphasizes social media expert Essi Pöyry. Many people would have started to see her as a symbol of a new generation.

But occasionally the Prime Minister was so private that some wondered whether this was still with the role of a politician be compatible. Sometimes she showed up with a black leather jacket and cut-off jeans before attending a rock concert, sometimes she posed for a fashion photo with a low-cut blazer with no top visible underneath.

Sanna Marin was elected the world’s youngest head of government in 2019 at the age of 34. Photo: STR JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

“It’s basically an election about the Finnish welfare state”

A video that made the rounds in August last year caused heated discussions: it showed the head of government celebrating with friends, dancing on her knees and singing. Some journalists wanted to hear statements about drugs in the clip. Also read: Sanna Marin – Is the party trouble Putin’s revenge?

This debate did not harm Marin. Her popularity ratings soon leveled off at the old level. What Marin is more concerned about these weeks is that domestic policy. The national debt is growing, the aging population is causing a shortage of skilled workers, as is the case in Germany, and the economy is faltering. “It’s basically an election about the Finnish welfare state,” says political scientist Juhana Aunesluoma of the University of Helsinki.

