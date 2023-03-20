Finns the happiest, Austria eleventh

The global feeling of happiness has remained constant despite crises. Finland remains the country with the happiest population, according to the World Happiness Report released today.

The EU country took the top spot in the ranking for the sixth time in a row. As in the previous year, Austria came in eleventh.

Israel Leaps Forward

The northernmost EU country, Finland, is followed at some distance in the annual ranking by Denmark, Iceland, Israel and the Netherlands, before Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand complete the top ten.

While Austria remained stable in eleventh place, Israel jumped from ninth to fourth place year-on-year. Clearly the unhappiest of the 137 countries surveyed are Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Six key factors for happiness

The scientists involved, who publish the report based on surveys by the Gallup Institute, calculate the ranking based on data from the past three years.

They identified six key factors in happiness: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption.