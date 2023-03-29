Fiocruz project has self-collection for HPV detection | metropolises

A new project by Fiocruz, in partnership with the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB), will allow women collectors of recycled material to collect samples of cells from the uterine cervix by themselves to verify the presence of the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The virus is the most common cause of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and can cause everything from a simple wart to cervical cancer – the third most common type of cancer in Brazil.

The idea of ​​the project is to bring more comfort to women, since the traditional Pap test can cause embarrassment. The self-test is sensitive and accurate, does not require immediate delivery after collection, and allows patients who live far from health facilities to take the test.

The participants, who are already part of other health initiatives at the University of Brasília (UnB), will receive a self-collection kit so that they can collect the material directly from the vagina. They will be responsible for taking the sample to the laboratory, which is Fiocruz Brasilia’s first clinical and molecular research center.

The material will be stored for research and sent for colposcopy, an exam that identifies the presence of cervical cancer. If positive, the woman will be notified for appropriate treatment in the Unified Health System (SUS) of the DF.

The study wants to evaluate the effectiveness of new cervical screening and screening strategies based on HPV using self-collected samples. After the pilot project, the researchers intend to serve up to 20,000 women in the Federal District and Manaus, where there are research partners.

