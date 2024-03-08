Fire at Tesla plant investigated as possible terrorist act

BERLIN — Germany’s top prosecutor’s office is investigating an alleged attack on electric car company Tesla’s power supply near Berlin.

A spokeswoman said there is initial suspicion that a terrorist organization may have carried out the attack. In such cases, the federal prosecutor’s office, which is Germany’s main law enforcement agency, is responsible for the investigation.

On Tuesday, production at Tesla’s vehicle plant in Gruenheide stopped and workers were evacuated following a power outage that officials suspect was caused by arson. Tens of thousands of residents, nearby hospitals, nursing homes and a huge logistics center for a German grocery chain were also affected.

Authorities in the state of Brandenburg, where the plant is located, said unidentified people are suspected of deliberately setting fire to a high-voltage transmission line at a power tower.

A far-left organization called Grupo Volcano said it was responsible for the fire and accused Tesla in a confession letter of “extreme exploitative conditions” and called for the “complete destruction of the gigafactory,” the German news agency reported. dpa.

After suspects

Police believe the letter is authentic and are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the incident and possible suspects.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, condemned the incident, writing on X, formerly Twitter, that “these are the dumbest ecoterrorists on Earth, or puppets of those who have no good environmental goals.”

“Stopping the production of electric vehicles, instead of fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm,” he added in his Tuesday post, using a German phrase that means “extremely stupid.”

The power outage occurred as environmental activists have been protesting in a forest near the plant against Tesla’s expansion plans. Dozens of activists have pitched tents and built tree houses, a tactic used in previous environmental protests.

Tesla opened the factory in March 2022, issuing a challenge to German automakers on their own turf.

The company wants to expand the facilities with a goods warehouse, warehouses and a corporate daycare. Those plans will involve clearing more than 100 hectares (247 acres) of forest.

The plant has about 12,500 workers.

Source: With information from AFP.