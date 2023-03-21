Fire brigade in Bad Kissingen: fireplace catches fire – residents can leave the house in time

A fire brigade was deployed on Monday evening (March 20, 2023) in the Hausen district. Sparks shot out of the chimney of a family house in the street “Am Berg” – it was to a chimney fire came.
The volunteer fire brigades from Hausen and Bad Kissingen were around 18 emergency services on site and brought the fire under control.
Fire in Bad Kissingen: all residents of the house unharmed
As reported by the Bad Kissingen police inspection, the residents of the house stayed intact: They were able to leave the building in time.
According to the current status, only the chimney was affected by the fire – it was then cleaned by a chimney sweep.
