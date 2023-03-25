Fire consumed part of a house in El Soberbio | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 7:54 p.m.

The incident occurred during the early hours of this Saturday and partially affected a house located on Corrientes de El Soberbio avenue.

The reasons for the fire have not yet been clarified by the Fire Department and the Police, although they do not rule out that it was intentionally caused due to some indications.

The couple who rented and lived in the house did not suffer physical damage, although they lost all their furniture as a result of the rapid advance of the flames, which destroyed a part of the material structure.

Police investigators are adding evidence to confirm or rule out whether there was intent. Volunteer firefighters and experts worked on the scene.