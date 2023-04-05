Fire in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg: Drunk man is said to have caused fire in his apartment – six injured

The Berlin police are investigating a 37-year-old who is said to have caused a fire in his apartment in Pankow. There is a suspicion of negligent arson, the police said. The man was found to have a breath alcohol level of more than 2.7 per mille.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in an apartment building on Storkower Strasse in Prenzlauer Berg. According to the police, a resident of the house noticed the triggered fire alarm of his 37-year-old neighbor on the third floor around 5 p.m. However, an attempt to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher failed. The fire brigade was on site with almost 80 firefighters and was able to extinguish the fire.

According to the police, six people were injured in the fire. Two of them were taken to a hospital. Several apartments in the house are currently uninhabitable. (tsp)

