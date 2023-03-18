Fire in Bottrop’s coal port – fire-fighting boat supports the fight against flames

A conveyor belt bridge in Kohlenhafen was engulfed in flames on Saturday morning. Firefighters fought the flames from the water.

Fire broke out in the coal port in Bottrop on Saturday. A conveyor belt bridge about 50 meters long was completely on fire shortly before 6 a.m., a spokesman for the fire department said on Saturday.

The fire threatened to spread to other parts of the port. The firefighters fought the spread using large amounts of extinguishing water, reports the fire brigade. A fire boat from the Essen fire brigade was also alerted. From the canal side, this supported the fight against the flames with a water cannon.

Firefighting water from the Rhine-Herne Canal

The spokesman said that water from the Rhine-Herne Canal was repeatedly pumped in via this and a large tank fire engine. “Around 8:15 a.m. the last embers were extinguished and the fire brigade’s mission ended,” said the fire brigade. Nobody was injured during the operation.