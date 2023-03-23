Fire in Dortmund elementary school destroys school kitchen

Dortmund.

A fire at a primary school in Dortmund Derne on Wednesday afternoon caused significant property damage.

In the event of a fire in the Dietrich Bonhoeffer elementary school in Dortmund Derne on Wednesday afternoon the fire destroyed the school kitchen. Nobody got hurt.

According to the fire brigade report, the headmaster was already waiting for the fire brigade when they arrived at Derner Kippshof at around 1.40 p.m. He informed the firefighters about smoke and flames in the school kitchen on the first floor. According to the report of the fire brigade, the school had already been completely evacuated at that time.

A squad wearing breathing apparatus was immediately dispatched to the hallway adjacent to the school kitchen to fight the blaze. Another squad directed the smoke out the kitchen window. After the fire was extinguished, the police began investigating the cause of the fire. Luckily, no one was injured despite significant property damage. In their report, the fire brigade praises the fact that the staff cleared the school in an exemplary manner and were able to report that all pupils were complete when they arrived. (Red.)

