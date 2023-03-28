Fire started in men’s area

Juarez City.- The incident that killed 39 people, all male, was registered in the men’s area, reported employees of the National Institute of Migration (INM).

It transpired that 37 people died in the immigration station and two more in hospitals.

The injured were transferred to FEMAP, the General Hospital of Zone Number 6 of Social Security, the Red Cross and the General Hospital, Civil Protection personnel reported.

This is the greatest tragedy that has occurred in a migration station in Ciudad Juárez, exposed the federal workers.

Officially, the INM has not issued information regarding this fact, nor have they responded to requests for information made directly to Adriana Ángeles, who is the liaison with the INM.

It turned out that the fire was provoked and occurred in the area assigned to the men.

The facilities have closed-circuit cameras, however it is unknown if the start of the fire was recorded, which has left 39 people lifeless to date.

The head of the Chihuahua Representation Office of the INM, Rear Admiral Salvador González Guerrero, is in the place, however he has not issued statements.

The journalistic archive states that the person in charge of the immigration station where the tragedy occurred is Daniel Goray Yosoiaka.

The District Attorney’s Office in the North Zone is about to confirm the number of victims in the next few minutes.