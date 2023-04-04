Fired defense minister visits with Netanyahu

– The process must be stopped, for Israel’s safety and for our sons and daughters.

Those words came from Yoav Gallant on March 25 in an attempt to stop the heavily criticized bill which, among other things, would mean that the parliament could reconsider rulings from the Supreme Court.

The statement came as the protests were at their height in the country and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not take kindly to his own defense minister criticizing the government. Gallant was fired on March 26 – a decision that led to new street protests.

“The most important thing is to come together”

Now Netanyahu has put the bill on hold and, by all accounts, has given the fired defense minister continued confidence.

On Monday evening, Netanyahu, with Yoav Gallant by his side, visited an Israeli military base ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins on April 5.

– The most important thing is to leave politics at the door and come together to defend Israel, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.