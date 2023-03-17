Firefox deploys the ultimate weapon against spam, how to use it?

Firefox Relay, Mozilla’s alias generator, will be integrated directly into the browser

For users, it is a very effective way to fight spam

Firefox multiplies privacy protection features

It’s a new weapon for anyone who wants to fight spam more effectively. The Mozilla Foundation has just announced the integration of its disposable email address generator Firefox Relay directly in their browser.

Remember that this tool was launched in 2020 and it allows you to generate random email addresses that replace your original address when registering online. The idea is to prevent your address from being used for spam purposes.

Of course, e-mails are always redirected to your legitimate e-mail address, but you can decide at any time to remove this redirection. The tool would be relatively effective and appreciated. In a blog post, Mozilla claims it has blocked 2.1 million unsolicited messages.

Now, Firefox Relay can generate email addresses directly on the fill window during a signup. To use this feature, however, you must always have it installed and have a Firefox account. But the maneuver is done automatically without having to go through the extension.

The Mozilla Foundation is about to go a step further since it specifies: “We hope to roll out the system to other sites and to all Firefox users later this year. »

Firefox shows the example

She adds : “Our Firefox Relay users think twice before sharing their email address, using email aliases instead of their real email address to keep their personal information secure. »

As our colleagues from 01Net, Firefox is not the only browser to offer an alias generator. This has also been the case for a few months with DuckDuckGo.

In any case, Firefox continues to emphasize the protection of the privacy of its users. To cite just one example of the many features implemented, Mozilla launched Total Cookie Protection last year.

This tool confines cookies to the sites on which they were created. The idea is to prevent companies from using these files to track users from one site to another. Enough to make Firefox the most private and private browser, according to the foundation. Finally, note that Google Chrome has recently adopted a series of measures to better regulate the use of cookies.